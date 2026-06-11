These 2 Kirkland Signature Products At Costco Are Discounted In June 2026

With the current cost of living in America rising faster than the average person's income can keep up, it's no surprise that shoppers are leaving some of their old grocery favorites on the shelves. Costco leadership recognizes the strain on consumers' wallets, so in late May, on a Q3 earnings call, it was announced that some Kirkland Signature products, including two food items, are getting a price decrease. The Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings went from $16.99 to $14.99, and the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds fell from $19.99 to $18.99 per bag.

Costco CFO Gary Millerchip noted that the "goal is to be the first to lower prices where we see opportunities to do so," and that decreased costs for everyday food items lead to an overall higher value for Costco members. And while one dollar may not seem significant to everyone, for those practicing the habit of knowing the best time of day to find deals at grocery stores and other money-saving methods, one dollar here and there adds up to a worthwhile amount that can be saved or used for other items. This isn't the first time Costco has marked down Kirkland Signature items or made an effort to save customers a bit of money either.