These 2 Kirkland Signature Products At Costco Are Discounted In June 2026
With the current cost of living in America rising faster than the average person's income can keep up, it's no surprise that shoppers are leaving some of their old grocery favorites on the shelves. Costco leadership recognizes the strain on consumers' wallets, so in late May, on a Q3 earnings call, it was announced that some Kirkland Signature products, including two food items, are getting a price decrease. The Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings went from $16.99 to $14.99, and the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds fell from $19.99 to $18.99 per bag.
Costco CFO Gary Millerchip noted that the "goal is to be the first to lower prices where we see opportunities to do so," and that decreased costs for everyday food items lead to an overall higher value for Costco members. And while one dollar may not seem significant to everyone, for those practicing the habit of knowing the best time of day to find deals at grocery stores and other money-saving methods, one dollar here and there adds up to a worthwhile amount that can be saved or used for other items. This isn't the first time Costco has marked down Kirkland Signature items or made an effort to save customers a bit of money either.
Costco has tried to balance rising costs with member savings
Costco has lowered prices to reduce costs for shoppers in the past. In 2024, several Kirkland Signature items were marked down, including the Kirkland Signature macadamia nuts that went from $18.99 to $13.99, the 3-liter bottle of Spanish olive oil that was marked down from $38.99 to $34.99, and the two-pack of baguettes that went from $5.99 to $4.99. Whether you live in the state with the worst Costco location or the best one, it's hard to beat a grocery store that seems to be going against the current in a world of near-constant price increases. Though even Costco isn't without some higher costs.
The same year the retail giant reduced the cost of macadamia nuts, the price of memberships increased. Those purchasing a Gold Star, Business, or Business Add-On membership saw a $5 increase from $60 to $65, while Executive memberships rose from $120 to $130. Of course, the higher cost of entry is worth it if you frequent the food court and contribute to Costco selling more hot dogs than Major League Baseball stadiums. In 2022, the former Costco CFO, Richard Galanti, assured Americans that the revered hot dog and soda combo would stay $1.50 forever. This statement was further cemented in 2026 by Costco CEO Ron Vachris. So while prices everywhere continue to climb, Costco has stepped up to help its members despair a little less with less expensive chocolate almonds and a commitment to lower prices where and when possible.