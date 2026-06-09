Customers Say This US State Has The Worst Costco Locations

One of the benefits of a corporate chain is that you get more or less the same experience wherever you go. In theory, a McDonald's in New York is going to be more or less identical to a McDonald's in Iowa just as much as a McDonald's in Thailand. (There are some differences, though, including unique McDonald's dishes around the world.) But just because consistency is a characteristic of chains doesn't mean the experience is exactly the same at every location. Just consider Costco, that iconic chain of rotisserie chicken-hawking wholesale stores, which apparently offers a wide range of experiences depending on which state you're in. If you live in Maryland, we have some bad news: The Old Line State has the lowest-rated Costcos in the country.

Why is that the case? We don't know for certain, but a survey conducted by FinanceBuzz asked 6,000 Costco customers across the country to rank their Costcos by cleanliness, friendliness, stock, and more. The survey found that Maryland came out on the bottom. Particular locations that have come under fire on social media include the Costcos in Gaithersburg ("Why would they have a multi level parking garage with NO elevator," groused one user on Instagram), Beltsville ("I stood in line for 20 minutes just to get a hot dog," said one Yelp review), and Owings Mill ("I just quit Costco because that was my local. It was awful," lamented one Reddit user).