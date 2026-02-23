The 7 Best And 7 Worst Costco Locations In The US, According To Reviews

Costco is at the center of many Americans' shopping lives. The warehouse chain may have almost a thousand locations across more than a dozen countries worldwide — from the U.K. to Japan, Mexico to New Zealand — but the third-largest retailer on Earth has its biggest cultural footprint in its home country. Whether it's groceries, appliances, furniture, or gasoline, its shoppers are buying.

According to Statista, Costco's customer satisfaction index store is 81 out of 100, meaning that the members-only warehouse giant has a pretty happy consumer base. With that said, folks always have strong opinions when it comes to their shopping. And with a lot of the country's population having access to multiple local Costcos, favorites will emerge. As will locations that are, let's say, less than adored.

What makes a great Costco? A number of factors. Same for what makes a bad Costco. It generally has to do with some combination of store organization, inventory selection, shopping flow, customer service, parking, and miscellaneous consumer touchstones. All of which is expressed in the internet's review-o-sphere. According to that vortex of opinion, here are the best and worst Costco locations in the U.S.