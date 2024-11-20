The World's Smallest Costco Location Is Right Here In The US
At Costco, size matters. From towering stacks of supersized household items to entire pigs and lambs in the frozen section, Costco undeniably stands as the giant of the supermarket world. The average Costco spans a massive 146,000 square feet — roughly the size of two football fields. The largest Costco location, in Salt Lake City, Utah, covers about 235,000 square feet, but it will soon be outdone by the new Fresno, California, warehouse, which boasts an impressive 241,342 square feet.
While Costco's grand scale can be thrilling, it can also feel overwhelming at times. Fortunately, there are always tips and tricks to make navigating the superstore easier. Although Costco is all about "go big or go home," what's it like to shop at the smallest Costco in the world? And just how small is it?
In addition to being the largest U.S. state's capital by area, Juneau is also the home to the world's smallest Costco store. The Juneau Costco, built in 1993, with a 76,696 square feet warehouse which is half the size of a regular Costco, was a prototype and one of the few stores of its size. Despite being the smallest in size, the Juneau Costco has consistently proven its profitability. With a team of just over 100 employees, the store experiences steady growth of 2% to 3% annually.
Compact but capable
Despite being the smallest Costco, the Juneau Costco warehouse serves as a vital hub for the city's 31,337 residents.
The Juneau location isn't missing out by much. While Costco as a whole stocks around 3,800 products, fewer than most other big-box retailers as part of its cost-control strategy, the Juneau store offers a slightly smaller selection of about 3,200 items. Although it lacks a gas station and bakery, it still features a full booze department, a pharmacy, and a small outdoor food court with hot food options. However, its hot pizzas, sliced with perfect uniformity, and the signature $4.99 rotisserie chickens are notably absent. Fresh fish options are limited, as many locals prefer to catch their own or buy directly from local fishermen. To help residents prepare for the area's harsh winters, this store carries an extensive selection of frozen foods, inviting shoppers to cruise through its cleverly unlabeled aisles. Despite its smaller product range, restocking and resolving issues can take longer here since most supplies arrive by boat, with some flown in by aircraft, making the logistics more challenging than for stores with easier access.
So what else sets this Costco apart besides its compact size? Well, it offers some true Alaskan exclusives, like reindeer sausage, bear spray, and giant salmon dip nets. Compact but capable, The Juneau Costco warehouse packs in the essentials and local quirks, proving that even the smallest Costco can be a big deal!