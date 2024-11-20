The World's Smallest Costco Location Is Right Here In The US

At Costco, size matters. From towering stacks of supersized household items to entire pigs and lambs in the frozen section, Costco undeniably stands as the giant of the supermarket world. The average Costco spans a massive 146,000 square feet — roughly the size of two football fields. The largest Costco location, in Salt Lake City, Utah, covers about 235,000 square feet, but it will soon be outdone by the new Fresno, California, warehouse, which boasts an impressive 241,342 square feet.

While Costco's grand scale can be thrilling, it can also feel overwhelming at times. Fortunately, there are always tips and tricks to make navigating the superstore easier. Although Costco is all about "go big or go home," what's it like to shop at the smallest Costco in the world? And just how small is it?

In addition to being the largest U.S. state's capital by area, Juneau is also the home to the world's smallest Costco store. The Juneau Costco, built in 1993, with a 76,696 square feet warehouse which is half the size of a regular Costco, was a prototype and one of the few stores of its size. Despite being the smallest in size, the Juneau Costco has consistently proven its profitability. With a team of just over 100 employees, the store experiences steady growth of 2% to 3% annually.