The Section Of Costco To Avoid If You Don't Want To Bust Your Budget

Costco is a wonderful place to get great deals on everything from snacks to large kitchen appliances, but shopping at the warehouse chain isn't always wallet-friendly. If you don't want to bust your budget, there's one section of the store in particular you'll want to avoid, and that's the very front of the warehouse.

These enticing buys may be appealing to you, but they more than likely aren't in your budget. The items nearest the store entrance usually have the highest markups. Things like electronics and jewelry are strategically placed at the front of the store, often with a posted discount that makes them seem more attractive. Meanwhile, produce, meats, and everyday essentials like toilet paper are kept in the back of the store. The layout means that you have plenty of time to think about buying that fancy (but well-priced) watch as you do your regular shopping.

For this reason, Costco employees recommend starting your shopping trip at the center of the store and working your way to the back. The best deals are typically deeper into the store. Shopping in this direction can help ensure that when you do finally make your way to checkout, your cart is full of essentials you actually need and all the tasty Costco foods under $10. This way you'll be less tempted by the shiny items up front.