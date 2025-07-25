The Section Of Costco To Avoid If You Don't Want To Bust Your Budget
Costco is a wonderful place to get great deals on everything from snacks to large kitchen appliances, but shopping at the warehouse chain isn't always wallet-friendly. If you don't want to bust your budget, there's one section of the store in particular you'll want to avoid, and that's the very front of the warehouse.
These enticing buys may be appealing to you, but they more than likely aren't in your budget. The items nearest the store entrance usually have the highest markups. Things like electronics and jewelry are strategically placed at the front of the store, often with a posted discount that makes them seem more attractive. Meanwhile, produce, meats, and everyday essentials like toilet paper are kept in the back of the store. The layout means that you have plenty of time to think about buying that fancy (but well-priced) watch as you do your regular shopping.
For this reason, Costco employees recommend starting your shopping trip at the center of the store and working your way to the back. The best deals are typically deeper into the store. Shopping in this direction can help ensure that when you do finally make your way to checkout, your cart is full of essentials you actually need and all the tasty Costco foods under $10. This way you'll be less tempted by the shiny items up front.
More ways to save at Costco
In addition to starting your shopping at the center of the store, there are many other ways to save extra at Costco. In fact, the symbols on Costco price tags and the dollar amount itself can tell you just how good of a deal you are getting. Clearance items will have prices ending in $0.97. Items with tags ending in $0.00 or $0.88 have typically received a price cut for one reason or another. Manufacturer discounts are often indicated by prices that end in a "9" (like $5.79 or $10.59) except for prices ending in $0.99, though sometimes these can just be regular-priced items too.
At Costco, good deals come to those who wait. Just about every item will go on sale at some point, so patience is key. However, even if you can't wait, you can sometimes still get the sale price. If an item you bought from the Costco website at full price goes on sale within 30 days of the purchase date, you can get the difference refunded by submitting a price adjustment request form online.
Another little-known Costco shopping hack will help you save on breakfast and satisfy your sweet tooth. If you've got the freezer space, one of the hidden secrets of the Costco bakery is that you can request frozen baked goods by the case. Buying bakery items in true wholesale bulk packages can save you loads on the products themselves and will help you save money in the long run because you'll make fewer Costco trips.