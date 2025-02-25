Keep Frozen Cookies Fresh For A Year With A Simple Layering Tip

There comes a moment in everyone's life when there are just too many cookies to eat before they go stale. That's about a week or so, depending on the type of cookie. In such times the freezer is the best option, as cookies can last up to a year when frozen in layers after baking.

Yes, cookies can stay fresh for up to a year if properly packed. They must be cooled first. Then, you need airtight containers designed for the freezer. After that, you have two options for layering the cookies. You can individually wrap each in plastic film and stack them in the container. This is the best method to ensure freshness. The other option is to line a container with foil, plastic wrap, or parchment, and then place the cookies in the container in a single layer. Place a sheet of foil or parchment over that layer and add another single layer of cookies on top. Top with another sheet of parchment or foil. Continue this layering until the container is filled or you're out of cookies. For good measure, add a final foil or parchment layer before closing the lid to give that top layer of cookies extra protection.

That being said, some cookies do not freeze well. Do not try to freeze delicate cookies like meringues or those with fillings. Glazed and frosted cookies also do not hold up well to freezing — storing such foods this way is a mistake.