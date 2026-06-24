This Costco Fan-Favorite Cheesecake Is Finally Back In The Bakery For The Summertime
We understand, logically, why big grocery chains have seasonal items. Obviously, it doesn't make economic sense to stock an item year-round because real estate space is precious. But at the same time, if a given product is good enough (like Trader Joe's Loaded Mashed Potatoes, which shoppers rave about but are unfortunately confined to the holidays), it feels cruel to deny it to us whenever we want. So, when something like Costco's beloved strawberry streusel cheesecake returns to stores for the summertime, it makes you want to celebrate, doesn't it?
The strawberry streusel cheesecake made its debut in the spring of 2025 and became an instant hit. Costco fans gushed about it all over social media. One self-described "cheesecake connoisseur" said, "I have zero regrets buying this. But 100% regret giving half to my sister," and another wrote, " ... I can't buy it since I'd demolish the entire thing in one sitting like a baby eating a smash cake." While it was understood at the time that it would be a seasonal item, it still felt painful to see it go. But now it's back in time for the summer, with Instagram posts reporting seeing it in the wild. Huzzah!
What makes Costco's strawberry streusel cheesecake so good?
Maybe you've had plenty of cheesecake in your day, from the New York-style cheesecake made luxurious with a few key ingredients to TikTok's viral two-ingredient Japanese cheesecake. What makes this particular one so good? Well, for one thing, it's absolutely huge: It comes in at almost five pounds for $22.99, which should be enough to satisfy all but the most ravenous cheesecake fiends out there. For another thing, it's just a wonderfully put-together dessert. The streusel topping is crumbly and a little crunchy, cutting through the creamy cheesecake texture as well as the gooey strawberry preserves in the middle.
The end result is sweet but not overly so, and a perfect capper for any summer cookouts you may have. And if you miss it, don't be too sad. There are plenty of tasty seasonal Costco cheesecakes out there, from its mouthwatering salted caramel cheesecake to its fan-favorite pumpkin cheesecake for (when else?) the fall.