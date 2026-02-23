The Key Ingredients That Make Cheesecake From NYC Extra Luxurious
No matter where you are, cheesecake is rarely considered a light dessert. Despite often lacking the fancy toppings you see on grocery store cheesecake, cheesecake in New York often feels especially decadent and dense despite its plain appearance — much like how an unassuming pastrami on rye can knock you out if you're not prepared for how heavy it gets. What's packed into New York cheesecake that makes it so rich while still having a uniquely smooth flavor? We spoke to Hector Godinez, corporate chef at the famous Grimaldi's Pizzeria in NYC, to find out.
There's nothing especially unusual added to New York-style cheesecake compared to the more unorthodox cheesecakes which we've previously ranked among the best cheesecakes in the United States (like those bright purple ube cheesecakes). Instead, according to Godinez, "New York–style cheesecake is typically defined using cream cheese and the addition of citrus, such as lemon or orange juice in the batter, adding subtle brightness and balance." It also includes egg yolks, which does some heavy lifting with the flavor as well. While it uses the typical cream cheese you'd find in lots of modern cheesecakes, it gets its rich texture from something more. According to Godinez, "The creamy texture does not come from extra fat alone, but rather from the combination of cream cheese, sour cream, and heavy cream."
NYC cheesecake has citrus, heavy cream, and more
For something less heavy, old-school cottage cheese or ricotta would get you a rich and light cheesecake, but that's not how it's done in New York. Besides that heavy cream and sour cream, it's also among the styles of baked cheesecake made with a graham cracker crust, although Godinez says that some NYC restaurants (like Grimaldi's) will go with a sugar cookie crust instead. Due in part to its density, you don't need to garnish the top so much. According to Godinez, "New York cheesecake toppings are kept simple, such as a light drizzle of Melba sauce, though some variations may include berry jams or compotes."
It's thought that the New York style of cheesecake was first whipped up by New York restaurateur Arnold Reuben, who claimed he was the first to use cream cheese instead of cottage cheese, which was standard at the time. If his name sounds familiar, he's also the eponymous inventor of the Reuben sandwich; that corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and rye bread sandwich which is also easy to find in New York delis. If you order a corned beef sandwich with cheesecake for dessert, you have one man to thank for how utterly full you're going to feel as you walk back onto the street.