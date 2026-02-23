The Key Ingredients That Make Cheesecake From NYC Extra Luxurious

No matter where you are, cheesecake is rarely considered a light dessert. Despite often lacking the fancy toppings you see on grocery store cheesecake, cheesecake in New York often feels especially decadent and dense despite its plain appearance — much like how an unassuming pastrami on rye can knock you out if you're not prepared for how heavy it gets. What's packed into New York cheesecake that makes it so rich while still having a uniquely smooth flavor? We spoke to Hector Godinez, corporate chef at the famous Grimaldi's Pizzeria in NYC, to find out.

There's nothing especially unusual added to New York-style cheesecake compared to the more unorthodox cheesecakes which we've previously ranked among the best cheesecakes in the United States (like those bright purple ube cheesecakes). Instead, according to Godinez, "New York–style cheesecake is typically defined using cream cheese and the addition of citrus, such as lemon or orange juice in the batter, adding subtle brightness and balance." It also includes egg yolks, which does some heavy lifting with the flavor as well. While it uses the typical cream cheese you'd find in lots of modern cheesecakes, it gets its rich texture from something more. According to Godinez, "The creamy texture does not come from extra fat alone, but rather from the combination of cream cheese, sour cream, and heavy cream."