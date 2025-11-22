The Best Cheesecakes In The US

Cheesecake didn't just stroll on the dessert scene: It's been charming sweet-tooths for thousands of years. In fact, ancient Greeks were whipping up early versions long before the pie became the star of New York deli menus and the king of late-night cravings. Those looking for more modern eats should fast forward several centuries to 1872, when a dairyman named William Lawrence inadvertently invented — and then added — cream cheese to the mix. Just like that, New York-style cheesecake was born. We're definitely fans, and decided to embark on a search to discover the creamiest, dreamiest, most jaw-droppingly-delicious cheesecake slices every corner of this country has to offer.

There's no shortage of choice: All over the U.S. you'll find playfully named flavors like It's Britney, Peach!, or coffee-fueled kicks of Kahlua Espresso, and even Hawaiian ube or delicate Earl Grey. What follows are the cream-cheese-of-the-drop cheesecakes that encourage gasps, swoons, and second helpings. Methodology for how we selected these epic slices follows at the article's end.