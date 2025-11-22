The Best Cheesecakes In The US
Cheesecake didn't just stroll on the dessert scene: It's been charming sweet-tooths for thousands of years. In fact, ancient Greeks were whipping up early versions long before the pie became the star of New York deli menus and the king of late-night cravings. Those looking for more modern eats should fast forward several centuries to 1872, when a dairyman named William Lawrence inadvertently invented — and then added — cream cheese to the mix. Just like that, New York-style cheesecake was born. We're definitely fans, and decided to embark on a search to discover the creamiest, dreamiest, most jaw-droppingly-delicious cheesecake slices every corner of this country has to offer.
There's no shortage of choice: All over the U.S. you'll find playfully named flavors like It's Britney, Peach!, or coffee-fueled kicks of Kahlua Espresso, and even Hawaiian ube or delicate Earl Grey. What follows are the cream-cheese-of-the-drop cheesecakes that encourage gasps, swoons, and second helpings. Methodology for how we selected these epic slices follows at the article's end.
The Spoon - Ube cheesecake
If you've ever imagined losing yourself in a dessert shop that collides a child's wildest confectionary dream with a kawaii wonderland, imagine no more. There's a real-life answer to this fantasy at The Spoon in Stanton, California. Praised for its adorable aesthetics, this playful eatery offers a kaleidoscope of color, mousse treats shaped like teddy bears, and whimsy that would make even Rainbow Brite pale in comparison.
It's a feast for the eyes and palate; delighting the fun-loving kid in us all. Beyond the presentation, The Spoon delivers cheesecake flavors that are deliciously elevated and undeniably chic. While more traditional offerings such as Oreo, Guava, and Mango still stun, it's the bright electric-purple Ube Cheesecake that keeps diners absolutely dizzy with desire. Almost too pretty to eat, this splendid slice blends the earthy, subtly-sweet flavor of ube (pronounced "ooooh-bay" for anyone new to the party) with that silky texture which cheesecake lovers crave. No wonder guests rave about this unique treat, deeming it an exceptional must-have that is oh-so-good.
(714) 622-4842
11382 Beach Blvd., Suite 4, Stanton CA, 90680
Eileen's Special Cheesecake - Cookies-N-Cream cheesecake
We've all been there: Someone cues up the famed "Come On Eileen" and belts out a legendary karaoke performance. Now our hunt for heavenly cheesecake has us singing the iconic ballad at full volume, because there's only one place we're racing to with an equal level of enthusiasm. Eileen's Special Cheesecake in SoHo has cemented itself as a tried-and-true NYC icon since 1975, with cheesecakes "made by hand, made with love."
Out of over rotating 40 flavors – at least 25 of which are on the menu at any given time — Eileen's Cookies-N-Cream is the one stealing most hearts. What is it about combining Oreo cookies with silky cream that's so iconic? Is it the crunch? The nostalgia? The way chocolate cookie crumbs swirl into fluffy cheesecake like they were always destined to be together?
While anyone can make basic cheesecake in under an hour, Eileen's has captured true magic in one sliver of cream cheese goodness. Whether you're ordering in person or receiving a scrumptious shipment anywhere in the U.S., one bite will have you humming: Come on, Eileen ... give us another slice.
(212) 966-5585
17 Cleveland Pl., New York, NY 10012
Adela's Country Eatery - Ube cheesecake
If there's any cheesecake in America that deserves a lei and a round of applause, it's the Ube Cheesecake from Adela's Country Eatery in Kaneohe, Oahu. Yelp named this decadent dessert among the top cheesecakes in the nation, and you'll be Yelp-ing in agreement after one bite.
Adela's is a local, woman-owned gem that puts Hawaiian farmers front and center; dedicating itself to locally grown produce and crafting everything the old-fashioned way (slowly, and from scratch). This handmade care translates to every scrumptious slice of cheesecake. The ube flavor in particular is a purple powerhouse with an electric hue so stunning that you almost don't want to eat it.
Flavor-wise, Adela's Ube Cheesecake is creamy magic; blending sweet earthiness with dreamy tropical comfort. The cheesecake menu at Adela's rotates with Hawaii-grown flavors such as guava, lilikoi, mango, and calamansi lime ... but the ube? It's a local celebrity. We love saying an aloha greeting to this treasure, but an aloha goodbye to our newly beloved U-bae? Never.
(808) 236-2366
45-1151 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, HI 96744
Val's Blue Label - It's Britney, Peach! cheesecake
Deep in the heart of Texas you'll find Val's Cheesecakes; a Lone Star of cream cheese decadence. Among the dessert dealer's many flavors is "It's Britney, Peach!;" a classic Val's Cheesecake served with fresh peach preserves and whipped cream. The name is clearly a playful nod to an iconic Britney Spears catchphrase that lives rent-free in most of our minds — as will every single bite of this blissful dessert.
Valery "Val" Jean-Bart is the heart behind Val's Cheesecakes, who channeled grief into creativity after the death of his mother in 2012. Though the brick-and-mortar business thrived for more than a decade and still operates under limited hours, Jean-Bart chose a new chapter with Val's Blue Label: A boutique extension focused on elevated catering, curated dessert experiences, custom menus, and signature cheesecake creations.
Through it all the cheesecake hits, business is thriving, and It's Britney, Peach! did it again.
(214) 468-4203
1112 South Akard St., Dallas, TX 75215
Schweet Original Homemade Chicago Cheesecake - Ndizi Banana Pudding cheesecake
Some desserts not only taste epic, but leave eaters with a cozy, familiar feeling as if they've just enjoyed mouthfuls of a cherished memory. That's exactly the energy that Schweet Original Homemade Chicago Cheesecake's Ndizi Banana Pudding Cheesecake brings to every slice. Those who grew up going to family gatherings that wouldn't be complete without a vat-sized container of banana pudding will immediately understand why this one hits.
"Ndizi" means banana in Swahili, and this cheesecake leans fully into the name: A delicious layer of banana pudding, signature Schweet cheesecake batter, and near-entire chunks of Nilla-type wafers. Schweet is a Black family-owned business, which began with a brick-and-mortar in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. This location built a loyal following – the kind that didn't disappear when the shop transitioned to delivery-only while securing a new location. Chicagoans (and people far beyond) happily place orders online while eagerly anticipating the arrival of their favorite sweet Chicago pie.
(312) 259-7015
Delivery only (until new location is confirmed)
The Cheesecakery - Reese's Explosion
There's peanut butter cheesecakes, and then there's peanut butter cheesecakes like The Cheesecakery's Reese's Explosion. This is one slice which makes "explosion" feel like an understatement; especially when talking about flavor. Even the mini version looks like a cheesecake-cupcake hybrid that's almost too cute to consume. Almost.
Woman-owned, community-rooted, and constantly rotating available flavors, The Cheesecakery is a sweet stop complete with vegan and keto options. But as for the Reese's question? This cheesecake is serious. Loaded. Towering with toppings. Completely flush with flavor. Whatever descriptor you want to use, just know that this is a powerful peanut butter–chocolate experience.
After tasting this sensation, it's hard to believe founder Liz Field didn't grow up dreaming of becoming a baker. In fact, she only started baking a few years ago. All said, we (and many others) are glad she pivoted to pastries.
Various locations
Rosalia's Kitchen - Israeli Cheesecake
If you've never tried it before, Israeli cheesecake is a recipe often served at Shavuot celebrations, and Rosalia's Kitchen in Miramar bakes these treat to near perfection. That initial bite just might make you quiver a lil', and then confess with a sigh: "So this is what I've been missing!"
The Israeli Cheesecake with Butter Cookie Crumble is exactly what it sounds like; showcasing creamy, just-right cheesecake on a rich cookie crust that's somehow both soft and crumbly. If that wasn't enough, Rosalia's tops the slice off with even more cookie crumble and fresh fruit. Whoever said less is more can hush.
While the perfect no-bake cheesecake may take only three ingredients, it's the crumble and fruit on top of this little wonder that's a whole vibe. Rosalia's nails the balance with its Butter Cookie Crumble: A confection familiar enough that cheesecake devotees will be pleased, but different enough to feel like discovering something brand new.
(954) 302-8878
12130 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar, FL 33025
Jackie Rey's Kailua-Kona - Ube cheesecake
Jackie Rey's Kailua-Kona features one of those desserts that Hawaii locals quietly (and not-so-quietly) praise all along the islands. We are talking about the homemade Ube Cheesecake.
Thanks to its vibrant, nearly-neon purple hue, visitors to the islands are always a little stunned the first time they see this root vegetable in the wild. A local favorite, ube shows up in everything from malasadas to lattes in Hawaii. Reactions are always the same: First awe (the color is really that shocking), followed by a bite that brings tears to one's eyes. Surprise, meet joy.
Ube has deep roots in Hawaii. It first arrived via Filipino diaspora, and has since become an integral ingredient of the local food scene. Jackie Rey's baked cheesecake version is smooth, just the right level of sweet, and boasts that unmistakable lavender color. Eaters plan meals around this dessert, with one reviewer even admitting it was the entire reason they traveled (and well worth the trip).
(808) 327-0209
75-5995 Kuakini Highway Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Taso's Euro Cafe - Baklava cheesecake
For some, the extent of our Greek knowledge begins and ends with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." But if you want to experience the real deal, look no further than Taso's Euro Cafe. This beloved, family-run spot is exactly what a Greek restaurant should be. It's cozy, busy in the best way, and overflowing with kindness and classic Greek comfort food. Taso himself (the family patriarch) created this place to feel like his "own little Greek village".
However, we need to talk about the Baklava Cheesecake. Most people have tried traditional baklava at a Greek restaurant, but Taso's took that tried-and-true classic and elevated it to mythological mastery. Think creamy mini cheesecakes topped with actual baklava, dripped with rich chocolate, and then sprinkled with almonds and pistachios. It's the sort of dessert sent down from Mount Olympus itself — and yes; it deserves a loud OPA! when arriving at the table.
(781) 278.0001
125 Access Rd., Norwood, MA 02062
Mugsy's Grubhouse - Homemade cheesecake
For proof that great cheesecake can appear in the most unexpected places, look no further than a little roadside spot in Yale, Oklahoma. Mugsy's Grubhouse might best be known for barbecue, but locals also line up for the rotating selection of homemade cheesecakes. The kitchen at Mugsy's turns out scratch-made flavors that change constantly, so any day's slice could lean fruity, chocolatey, or something totally off-menu dreamed up by the crew that very morning.
This is old-school Oklahoma baking; no frozen bases or piddly syrup toppings added to grocery store cheesecakes to mask the fact they were made days ago. These homemade desserts are from scratch, just like your mama and her mama before her made 'em. As for the energy at Mugsy's? Think down-home, friendly, and full of small-town charm.
Make no mistake: The cheesecake is not to be missed. So say yes to the brisket, but be sure to leave plenty of room for dessert.
(918) 387-4200
215 W. Ave., Chicago Yale, OK 74085
Laika Cheesecake & Espresso - Picnic in Space cheesecake
At Texas's Laika Cheesecake & Espresso chain, "Picnic in Space" is the slice everyone talks about first. The name is super fun, but the flavor is what truly makes this cheesecake out of this world.
Picnic in Space begins with a base of golden graham cracker crust, followed by a layer of bright blueberry jam and silky vanilla cheesecake. This combination is then crowned with a zing of lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and a sugary topper of toasted meringue. The final product looks like some kind of cosmic dessert-comet that somehow landed gently on your plate. While the unique blend of ingredients may seem alien at first, get to bite two and your taste buds will be sent into orbit by this tangy, creamy, berry-forward find.
Laika is known for a regular rotation of creative flavors, all made from scratch using quality ingredients. Options for keto, gluten-free, and sugar-free cheesecake lovers are provided as well. However, Picnic in Space always remains on the menu; ready to be the star of your dessert universe.
Various locations
SORO SORO Coffee & Dessert - Cheesecakes with cute cat designs
Soro Soro Coffee & Dessert is a place where customers walk in, take one look at the display case, and let out an involuntary "awwwww." Among its most famous offerings is a light, silky cheesecake on Oreo crust in a tiny pot; complete with an edible kitty face so cute you almost hesitate to dig in. Almost. Let's be real: The appetite always wins.
This café leans in hard to the cuteness trend that is so hot right now. In fact, we discovered it is actually scientifically, globally, officially a thing; with internet studies boiling the phenomena down to the fact that people are powerless in the presence of adorable stuff. So when kittens and cheesecake and Korean café aesthetics are combined? That's a triple threat the human brain simply cannot resist.
(971) 449-6577
2250 E. Burnside St., Portland, Oregon 97214
Gäbi Coffee & Bakery - Earl Grey cheesecake
Ever sipped Earl Grey and thought, "Wow, I wish I could eat this?" If so, then meet your new obsession: the Earl Grey Cheesecake at Gäbi Coffee & Bakery. This Vegas-based, Korean-owned cute cafe chain puts its own unique spin on the classic dessert; one perfect for tea lovers in particular. Chances are the moment tea aficionados hear "Earl Grey cheesecake," there's only one appropriate response: Tell the speaker to say less and simply point you to the fork.
This slice tastes exactly like your favorite cup of tea ... but elevated. It's creamy, fragrant with a hint of florals, and kissed with a little bergamot magic. If your afternoon tea had a plus-one date that would perfectly match its outfit, this cheesecake would be it.
By the way, you can order it whole. Want to go matchy-matchy? Pair it with the Marquise Earl Grey; a blend of Indian black tea, lavender, and bergamot.
Various locations
Cheesecakes by Alex - Kahlua Espresso cheesecake
There's excellent news for all the coffee lovers out there: North Carolina's Cheesecakes by Alex has created a dream dessert in its Kahlua Espresso Cheesecake. This is the "don't leave NC without it" slice locals send their out-of-town friends to try first. After all, it's hard to go wrong with a killer combination like Oreo crust, espresso, and Kahlua. Caffeine fiends need waste not one nanosecond giving this slice a full-nod "YES" that practically shakes their whole body.
The Kahlua Espresso Cheesecake is one of more than 20 rotating flavors; all scratch-made and prepared fresh daily. These delicious desserts make news outlets swoon and locals claim them as the GOAT. Additionally — because life is beautiful – the Kahlua Espresso is available in three sizes (5", 7", 9") for pickup, or even shipping nationwide. So don't fret: Nothing (not even miles and miles) can keep you from your new favorite buzz.
Various locations
Methodology
To make sure every pick truly earned its slice of the spotlight, we dug through layers of online reviews, food-critic write-ups, local features, viral posts, and customer raves — the whole cheesecake; if you will. We leaned hard into that "people won't shut up about this" factor. Of course, when possible, we taste-tested ourselves (a very serious, highly scientific excuse to sample the goods). In the end, we came up with eateries featuring the best cheesecakes that we think even the Golden Girls would approve of.