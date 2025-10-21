12 Toppings That Will Upgrade Any Basic Grocery Store Cheesecake

When you think of a classic cheesecake topping, you likely imagine a crown of ripe, bursting berries. Sure, you could simply scatter fresh berries over the cheesecake, maybe interspersed with a sprig or two of mint, and a sprinkling of icing sugar. But there's an easy way to level up that dessert, turning it into a true showstopper, and the secret is compote.

Compotes are different from jam. They may look similar, but jam is usually strained and spreadable, while compote retains delicious chunks of fruit. You can make compote from any fresh fruit; the riper and softer, the better. Frozen or dried fruit will also work, albeit with a few extra preparatory steps. The choice is yours. Strawberries add a wonderfully tart note, while blackberries are earthier, with a more intense flavor. Blueberries are a classic fruit topping, offering a sophisticated finish to your cheesecake, while raspberries are icons in their own right.

Compotes are super simple to make. Simply mix your fruit of choice with sugar, and cook it down to thicken. You can use white or brown sugar, or experiment with honey, agave, or maple syrup. A dash of lemon or orange juice, or even balsamic vinegar, will add a depth of intense flavor. If you really want to push your compote to the next level, you can also play around with ground spices like black pepper, cinnamon, or cayenne, fresh herbs, or even fresh ginger. Simply spoon over the cake, and serve.