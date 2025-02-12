Kataifi Vs Baklava: What Is The Actual Difference?

Kataifi might look like shredded wheat at first glance, but it's actually a form of phyllo dough that's been finely shredded into thin strands. You wind them around in the signature nest-like structure and you end up with a really cool-looking dessert that's fun to eat.

To make kataifi, the shredded dough is usually wrapped around a filling of chopped nuts such as walnuts, almonds, or pistachios. Some versions also include cheese or custard fillings for a creamier take on the dessert. Once assembled, the nests or rolls are baked until golden brown and then doused in a sweet syrup made from sugar, honey, and lemon juice. The flavors are really intense, as you get a combination of crispy, golden strands on the outside and a soft, nutty, and syrup-soaked interior.

One of the reasons kataifi stands out is because of its versatility. Baklava is almost always cut into squares or diamonds, but kataifi can be shaped into rolls, nests, or layered trays, so you can do more creative presentations. The shredded phyllo also makes kataifi extra crunchy, so it contrasts beautifully with the sticky syrup that soaks into the pastry.