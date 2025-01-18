Gordon Ramsay's Secret To Flawless Pastry Edges

I'm a massive fan of cooking shows, specifically anything with Gordon Ramsay as the host. From the heartfelt moments in "MasterChef: Junior" to the hilarious but awkward moments in "Hell's Kitchen," I've seen it all. What makes Ramsay so successful is his keen eye for excellent cuisine, his charming personality, and the critical but effective feedback he provides to the chefs competing. Besides being one of television's most prominent culinary faces, he frequently offers straightforward advice to create delicious dishes at home.

While he's most known for his savory British cuisine, like his famous Beef Wellington or sesame-crusted tuna, he also dabbles in baking. Take pies, for example. Besides tasting delicious, their beauty is also a draw to wanting to eat them. Ramsay is all about presentation, so it makes sense he has several tips up his sleeve to achieve a flawless pastry, like creating the perfect edges on the crust. His advice for this — during prep, be sure to let the dough hang over the edges of the baking dish. After the pastry is done cooking, all you have to do is give it a good trim with a knife, and you'll have a restaurant-quality dish.