Most cheesecake recipes, including our very own Grandma Malva's cheesecake and Miss Maxwell's cheesecake (you'll have to click the links to learn the identities of the eponyms), have cream cheese as a main ingredient. Some recipes, however, will include ricotta, either as a supplement to the cream cheese or replacing it altogether. Laura Kanya, who works as a research and development chef with baking supply company Ann Clark Ltd., explained that ricotta can be used to change up the texture of a cheesecake.

"It might make it slightly richer since it does have a higher fat content," Kanya explained about making the swap from cream cheese to whole milk ricotta, a fresh cheese with a high moisture content. She personally likes using BelGiososo and Organic Valley brands, and advised: "I would use a whole milk ricotta for the best texture and richness," because part-skim ricotta has less fat. You could even make your own ricotta, like Ina Garten.

Ricotta also alters the consistency of cheesecake due to its being somewhat less dense than cream cheese. "If you add ricotta into the formula, you will get a lighter cheesecake versus the denser style New York-style cheesecake," said Kanya. "This lighter version is perfect for any summer dessert."