The Fresh Cheese Ina Garten Always Makes Herself (And Never Buys At The Store)

Unlike the robust complexity that gives aged cheese its appeal, the draw of fresh cheese is its mild flavor, which may be accented with simple saltiness or tang. Fresh cheese is aged just briefly, if at all, and is best enjoyed not long after it's made. When celebrity chef Ina Garten wants fresh cheese, she opts for ricotta, and Barefoot Contessa ensures it's as fresh as possible, and the best way to do it is to make it herself.

Making your own ricotta may sound daunting, but it's actually easy, which is why Garten stopped getting store-bought. To make it, she brings one quart of whole milk, two cups of heavy cream, and a teaspoon of kosher salt to a boil, then turns off the heat and adds three tablespoons of white wine vinegar. This makes the milk curdle, separating the curds from the liquid whey. After one minute, she pours it into a cheesecloth-lined strainer in a bowl and lets it drain for about 20 minutes, periodically discarding drained whey from the bowl. What's left in the cheesecloth is ricotta. As the ricotta drains, it will become firmer, so adjust the time depending on the texture you want to attain.

Make ricotta with any whole milk except ultra-high temperature pasteurized (UHT), which organic milk can often be. The UHT process prevents the milk from separating and creating curds. You can also get away with 2% milk, but the ricotta won't be as creamy.