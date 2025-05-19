The Type Of Cheese That Belongs In Your Pancakes
Some of you might be surprised or even offended by the title of this article because, frankly, what type of cheese could possibly belong in your pancakes? Having cheese on your pancakes is already pushing it, but in the pancakes? Folded into the batter? What are we trying to do, cause a riot? Bring about the downfall of society? (Yes, but only so we can get as many Danish Kringles from Trader Joe's that we can.) Really, though, it's not quite as wild as it sounds on paper. You've probably heard about hacks involving sour cream being mixed into pancake batter, and this is just a step removed from that. And what is buttermilk if not just another kind of dairy product? So with that in mind, here's why you should consider adding some ricotta to your pancakes.
When you're making pancakes, there are two qualities you're really looking for: flavor and fluffiness. Some pancakes taste alright, but are disappointingly tough; others have the right texture, but they taste like a mouthful of napkins. With the addition of ricotta, you're boosting both qualities: The fresh, creamy cheese adds lightness and dimension to the flavor, while also making the texture as soft and luxurious as a mattress at the Ritz-Carlton. Just be sure to do it properly, and you'll be golden.
How to incorporate ricotta into your pancake batter
Although using ricotta in your batter is a good idea, it's not exactly foolproof. Although you don't need to have graduated from the Cordon Bleu to make these pancakes, they do take a little bit of finesse to get the most out of them. Just a cup of ricotta is all you need, as it gets the flavor across without compromising the texture. You'll also need to use a little less flour than you otherwise would, as that could overwhelm the batter and make the pancakes too dense. Whipping some egg whites into the batter is very helpful to make things extra frothy and light. (You can also make use of some of these mixing techniques.)
If it sounds a little too fussy for your Sunday morning breakfast, we totally understand. But some things are worth the hassle, and one bite of ricotta pancakes will be enough to prove to you why it was all worth it. Just make sure to use a little less fat on the griddle for even browning.