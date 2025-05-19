The Type Of Cheese That Belongs In Your Pancakes

Some of you might be surprised or even offended by the title of this article because, frankly, what type of cheese could possibly belong in your pancakes? Having cheese on your pancakes is already pushing it, but in the pancakes? Folded into the batter? What are we trying to do, cause a riot? Bring about the downfall of society? (Yes, but only so we can get as many Danish Kringles from Trader Joe's that we can.) Really, though, it's not quite as wild as it sounds on paper. You've probably heard about hacks involving sour cream being mixed into pancake batter, and this is just a step removed from that. And what is buttermilk if not just another kind of dairy product? So with that in mind, here's why you should consider adding some ricotta to your pancakes.

When you're making pancakes, there are two qualities you're really looking for: flavor and fluffiness. Some pancakes taste alright, but are disappointingly tough; others have the right texture, but they taste like a mouthful of napkins. With the addition of ricotta, you're boosting both qualities: The fresh, creamy cheese adds lightness and dimension to the flavor, while also making the texture as soft and luxurious as a mattress at the Ritz-Carlton. Just be sure to do it properly, and you'll be golden.