There's certainly no shortage of fast food chicken menu items to choose from, but none of them are quite as iconic as McDonald's Chicken McNuggets. Although there has been some debate over what exactly goes into a McNugget (no, it's not pink slime), the fast-food snack is famous for its juicy, savory chicken interior and perfectly crispy, golden exterior. I'm a longtime fan of the humble McNugget and live by a general "you fry it, I'll try it" motto, so naturally, I knew I had what it takes to bring this copycat McDonald's chicken McNuggets recipe to life.

Since I know my way around a McDonald's chicken McNugget, I can confidently say that this copycat recipe is just about as close to the real deal as you can get without making a trip to the golden arches. Seasoned ground chicken is the secret ingredient for achieving that tender, almost meat-paste-like texture (again, not pink slime), while a little cornstarch, a light, seasoned batter, and a good old-fashioned deep-fry get the nuggies golden brown and crisp on the outside. Another secret weapon I incorporated into this recipe is melted butter in the batter, which adds that distinct level of richness and the deep golden hue that only McDonald's (or our copycat McD's recipe) could manage to achieve.