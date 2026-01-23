The One Tool You Should Never Forget When Deep Frying Food

In most fast food restaurants, you're going to see those giant, industrial deep frying vats filled with hot oil and the french fries or chicken you've just ordered. You likely don't have one in your home kitchen, nor do you need it for simple deep frying. If you have a spacious pot like a Dutch oven, then you've got an easy way to make deep-fried food at home. You just need oil and soon-to-be fried food, right? That's almost true — we spoke to Lynne Just, chef and manager of the consumer test kitchen at Hamilton Beach, who insisted that you should never deep fry without one extra gizmo — a specialized thermometer.

This important tool helps you measure the temperature of the hot oil while your food is frying, and exact measurements ensure your food is properly cooked, Just says. "If the oil is too cool, then the food will absorb the oil, leaving it heavy and unpleasant," she said. "If the oil is too hot, the food can appear cooked on the outside before it is cooked on the inside, or it can burn." Just says she would never try deep frying anything without one — you can't simply eyeball the temperature of meat frying in oil.