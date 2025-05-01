The Easiest Way To Make Deep-Fried Food At Home Is Not In A Frying Pan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deep frying at home is the only way to make culinary delights like the crunchy chimichanga-style Chipotle burrito. However, this high-temperature cooking method can be intimidating for many home chefs — we've probably all heard horror stories about dangerous deep-frying disasters. Luckily, home deep frying can be much safer and easier with the right setup. It seems logical that a frying pan would be the best vessel for making deep-fried food (after all, it has fry in the name). However, pan frying and deep frying are very different and, according to Scott Groth, professional chef and creator of I'd Rather Be a Chef, frying pans are actually not so hot for home deep frying.

"Skillets have low walls, which means oil spatters everywhere," Groth said. "It often leaves the stovetop a complete mess." Those oil spatters aren't just annoying, they can also be dangerous, Groth warned. If an oil spatter lands on a burner or open flame it can ignite and flare, and if you throw water on it (often an instinctive reaction) the water explodes into steam almost instantly. "That steam blasts the hot oil into the air as a fine mist that ignites immediately, creating a fireball." This is both terrifying and extremely dangerous and is clearly best avoided.