There's certainly no shortage of pasta salad recipes out there, and moreover, there's virtually no shortage of ways to spruce up even the most old-fashioned of recipes. One way to improve boring pasta salad is by giving it a Mexican-inspired lift with simple ingredients, and that's exactly what this elote corn pasta salad recipe does. Brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt, this elote pasta salad has an effortlessly summery vibe, with sweet pops of corn, fresh crunchy jalapeño and bell peppers, and herby cilantro all contributing to one bright, minimal-cook dish.

"This recipe brings the savory flavors of street corn to pasta salad," De Witt says, adding, "It's an easy salad to put together and is the perfect side for barbecue season, taco night, or potlucks." Although elote is typically a snack enjoyed on the cob, you can find an off-the-cob version of the smoky, tangy, spicy snack called esquites, which is served in a cup. This pasta salad highlights all those flavors and ingredients in a hearty plated format, pairing them with fusilli pasta and a creamy dressing for a fun and fresh revamp on the beloved BBQ side. Best of all, this recipe requires less than 20 minutes to throw together (and the only cooking element is boiling the pasta itself), meaning that whether you need a quick side for a potluck, BBQ, or just a light weeknight dinner paired with some crusty bread, this elote pasta salad won't let you down.