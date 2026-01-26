Give Boring Pasta Salad A Mexican Lift With These Simple Ingredients

Have you recently been invited to a potluck? Whatever the occasion, you know you'll need to bring a dish to share. How about pasta salad? It doesn't need to be heated, travels well, and is relatively inexpensive and easy to make. The only trouble is, even with a bit of Salad Supreme seasoning or a splash of pickle juice, it can be kind of underwhelming — and we hate to underwhelm. Well, you don't have to worry about that. A few pantry staple ingredients can turn a plain dish of pasta salad into a Mexican-style ensalada de coditos; a creamy, crunchy, tangy take on pasta salad that's full of protein, vegetables, and flavor.

Ensalada de coditos (which translates to "macaroni salad") is a cold, Mexican-style pasta salad that's full of contrasting and complementary textures and flavors. Generally, the key ingredients are short tube pasta (elbow macaroni, in particular), cold meat, and chopped vegetables mixed with a creamy dressing. For the dressing, mayo, sour cream, or plant-based alternatives are all possible. The dish gets its name from the elbow-shaped macaroni pasta used as the base, although it's also known as sopa fria, meaning "cold soup" even though it's not a soup at all. The traditional recipe also calls for corn, onion, cubed ham (or another meat, like Spam or tuna), bell peppers, and other vegetables with the option to add cheese, chopped boiled eggs, or whatever else the cook likes best.