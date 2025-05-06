Guy Fieri's Donkey Sauce Recipe, The Takeout Style

Guy Fieri's donkey sauce is a condiment that he likes to slather on burgers and fries, but its most enduring quality is that it's a work of branding genius — a Madison Avenue ad executive couldn't have come up with a more attention-grabbing name. Donkey sauce has everything: A hard "K" consonant sound that many funny-sounding words share, a vaguely disgusting tone, cartoon whimsy, and intrigue.

Sure, it's just aioli, but just calling it donkey sauce makes a difference; it's a compelling framing device. If you dip frites into aioli and wash it down with a Flemish red from Rodenbach, it's just some food. Now, tater tots with donkey sauce and Pabst Blue Ribbon involve the same three base components, but all of a sudden, it's a more whimsical meal.

So, don't make aioli tonight. Frost those tips, light some votive candles, put on Limp Bizkit's "Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water," and come make Donkey Sauce with us.