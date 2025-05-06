Guy Fieri's Donkey Sauce Recipe, The Takeout Style
Guy Fieri's donkey sauce is a condiment that he likes to slather on burgers and fries, but its most enduring quality is that it's a work of branding genius — a Madison Avenue ad executive couldn't have come up with a more attention-grabbing name. Donkey sauce has everything: A hard "K" consonant sound that many funny-sounding words share, a vaguely disgusting tone, cartoon whimsy, and intrigue.
Sure, it's just aioli, but just calling it donkey sauce makes a difference; it's a compelling framing device. If you dip frites into aioli and wash it down with a Flemish red from Rodenbach, it's just some food. Now, tater tots with donkey sauce and Pabst Blue Ribbon involve the same three base components, but all of a sudden, it's a more whimsical meal.
So, don't make aioli tonight. Frost those tips, light some votive candles, put on Limp Bizkit's "Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water," and come make Donkey Sauce with us.
Guy Fieri's Donkey Sauce Recipe (adapted by Kevin Pang)
Guy Fieri's donkey sauce is an easy-to-prepare condiment that tastes great on almost everything. Here's how you can easily mix it up at home.
Ingredients
- 6 cloves garlic
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon yellow mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Take six cloves of unpeeled garlic and wrap them snugly in a foil package.
- Place into an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit and roast for 30 minutes, or until garlic becomes soft.
- Carefully squeeze the softened garlic out, discarding the peels, and add to a food processor along with mayo, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, yellow mustard, a pinch of salt, and lots of cracked pepper.
- Blend until well incorporated.
- Taste and adjust seasoning, if needed, then chill in fridge to let the flavors develop. Serve with fried foods, burgers, fries, hot dogs, shrimp, or grilled cheese sandwiches.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|106
|Total Fat
|11.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|5.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.3 g
|Sodium
|114.8 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
Why does Guy Fieri call it donkey sauce?
The name for donkey sauce comes from the expletive that Guy Fieri would want to sling at you if you don't use enough of the sauce on your burger — you can probably connect the dots from there. Fieri invented the sauce when he was working on a cruise ship by piecing together the staple ingredients aboard the boat into a unique condiment. The name and recipe stuck, and the garlicky sauce has become a signature of Fieri's recipe and brand at large since.
The cheeky name aside, Fieri is so passionate about his sauce because of its versatility. Donkey sauce features simple, widely available ingredients and plenty of garlic for a big flavor that works with a variety of cuisines. Using it as a burger condiment is the most common application, but there's no reason to avoid trying it on any other dish that needs a bit of flavor and moisture. It's not even just a condiment, too. Fieri has a recipe for crab cakes, for instance, that uses donkey sauce both in the cakes themselves and as a dipping sauce for serving.