These 9 Major Restaurant Chains Are All Owned By One Brand

When you see a given brand on the shelves of your local supermarket, chances are good that it's just one part of a larger business concern. Oreos, for instance, are owned by Mondelez (which owns many other brands, like Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids), while both Capri-Sun and Ore-Ida are owned by Kraft-Heinz. To a lesser extent, this is also true of restaurant chains. McDonald's may stand alone these days, but many fast food chains are under the umbrella of a greater corporation. Consider Landry's, which owns Joe's Crab Shack and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.; or Darden Restaurants, which owns, well, a whole lot of different brands.

Darden Restaurants began with Bill Darden, a restauranteur who hit it big by founding Red Lobster before selling it to General Mills (yes, the cereal company). In 1995, General Mills decided to spin off its restaurant chains to focus on its other food brands, forming a new company and naming it after the recently deceased Bill Darden. Although Darden Restaurants no longer owns Red Lobster, having sold it to private equity in 2014, you may be surprised by some of the other chains it still owns and operates. (Until recently, there was another Darden chain, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant called Bahama Breeze, but it shuttered its doors in April 2026.)