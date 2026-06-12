5 Menu Items You Should Never Order At LongHorn Steakhouse

It's not exactly easy to keep prices low as a steakhouse these days. Beef prices are soaring, and it doesn't seem like it's going to get cheaper anytime soon. So, we should be grateful for steakhouse chains that manage to make a delicious steak dinner a moderately more affordable experience for our increasingly endangered middle class; LongHorn Steakhouse included. What could be a better emblem for a steakhouse, after all, than the long, proud horns of a steer?

But just because it's affordable and frequently delicious doesn't mean everything on the menu is perfect. Even when you go to a Michelin-starred restaurant, you'll often find some dishes are better than others. If we're being honest, certain items on the LongHorn menu just aren't worth the money. Some of these are moderately okay but still not worth buying because there are much better items you can get for around the same price. Based on customer testimony and the writer's own past experiences, here are five LongHorn Steakhouse dishes that aren't worth it.