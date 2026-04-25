The Company Behind Oreo Owns Way More Of Your Favorite Foods Than You Realize

A fun bit of trivia is that Oreos, those ubiquitous black-and-white sandwich cookies, actually started life as a knockoff of another product. Oreos were launched by the National Biscuit Company (aka Nabisco) in 1912, imitating the popular Hydrox cookies which had debuted two years earlier. Hydrox still gets made today (despite its unappetizing name), but Oreos have vastly outpaced them in popularity; turning Nabisco into a food industry titan. (A titan which got bought up by Kraft in 2000, which then morphed into Mondelez International in 2012.)

Today, Mondelez (like its onetime company partner Kraft-Heinz) owns an eye-popping number of brands. In this era of endless corporate consolidation, it's honestly more surprising when a beloved brand isn't owned by a large, many-tentacled conglomerate. For better or worse (mostly for worse, but we won't get into that right now), this is the reality of modern capitalism, so it's worth finding out just how many brands are owned by companies like Mondelez.