Turn Ritz Crackers Into An Easy Sweet Treat With Just 2 Ingredients

Ritz crackers have been delighting Americans since 1934, right in the middle of the Great Depression. There is so much to love about these crispy, buttery little bites, from their craveable flavor that makes it easy to polish off a sleeve in record time to them being the perfect vehicle for a variety of toppings. There is also a simple treat you can make with Ritz crackers that involves just two other ingredients: chocolate and peanut butter.

For a quick, sweet dessert, party treat, or holiday gift, smear some peanut butter inside two Ritz crackers and dunk the whole sandwich in melted chocolate. Once cooled and hardened, you'll have chocolate-covered peanut butter sandwich bites that are equal parts sweet and salty. Even Ritz itself believes in the goodness of sweetening up its signature cracker; the company released seasonal fudge-covered crackers that are basically just Ritz crackers coated in chocolate.

To garnish and decorate, you can choose from a whole array of ideas, like sprinkling the top with sea salt, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or crushed peppermint candies, or drizzling each sandwich with a different chocolate than what you've used for coating. If you've dunked the crackers in dark chocolate, consider a pretty drizzle of white chocolate. If you're good at decorating, you can even get intricate and decorate the tops like you would a sugar cookie.