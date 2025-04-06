What Is Wax Candy Made Of Anyway?

As a child, I spent many summer days with family friends while my parents were at work. Occasionally (when we were well-behaved), us kids would get to hop into the back of the pick up truck and ride over to a little corner store to choose a candy. For me, I would always gravitate toward the wax bottle candies. There was something so unique and, well, weird about them, knowing it was only the fruit-flavored corn syrup inside people were after.

The idea was to bite the top off the wax bottle, squeeze out the liquid, and toss the rest of the bottle. Although the wax could be chewed, it wasn't meant to be swallowed. If you did end up ingesting some, it wasn't a huge worry because they were made of food-grade, non-toxic wax (i.e. paraffin wax, a by-product of petroleum).

Besides the bottle-shaped candies, wax candy has taken the form of lips, mustaches, and fangs which you can put in your mouth and chew. Social media is currently full of DIY-ers making their own wax candies from melted paraffin or beeswax (which can also be safely swallowed). The melted wax is first poured into molds. Once hardened, a filling is added (often in the form of jam or jelly), more wax is poured on top, and the entire creation is frozen. Once cold, the wax candies can be eaten, sort of. It's still really only meant to be chewed, not swallowed. So, really, folks are just eating a spoonful of jam they've encased in some petroleum wax. It might be a head-scratcher, but those wax bottles and lips aren't all that different.