10 Popular Brands You Didn't Know Are Owned By Hershey

We live in an era of unprecedented corporate consolidation, which means there are plenty of brands owned by companies you wouldn't expect. For example, Chips Ahoy, Oreos, and Tate's Bake Shop are all owned by the same company, Mondelez, while Snapple is owned by Dr Pepper (which also owns Keurig, but that's another story). And that's not even going into Nestlé, which owns all the products you'd expect them to own and plenty more you don't. (Hot Pockets, Häagen-Dazs, Gerber...the list goes on.)

But what about Hershey? We know they're a market leader in chocolate, but what else do they have going on? More than you'd think, actually. As it turns out, Hershey operates over 90 different brands, many of which it bought and merged into itself at some point. This level of corporate consolidation has plenty of knock-on effects for both the economy and consumers, but it also lets us make fun little listicles like this, so who's to say if it's bad or not? Here are ten brands you probably didn't know were owned by the big H.