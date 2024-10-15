Nutter Butter's TikTok Page Is So Bizarre That We Just Can't Look Away

Is Nutter Butter okay? The peanut butter sandwich cookie brand is using its TikTok account to post oddball videos that play with surreal and psychedelic imagery. The videos, often with no meaning or coherence, are gaining significant traction. Nutter Butter's wacky, sometimes creepy, TikTok page is the brand's most recent social media marketing campaign.

Nutter Butter's TikTok account has always had a knack for eccentricity — and this isn't the first time Nutter Butter has pursued an out-there social media stunt — but it really started going rogue last spring, posting staticky videos with bright colors, eerie voice overs, and questionable images. The page went viral last month, with other TikTok users reposting the videos, driving even more audience engagement.

TikTok has become a platform for food companies to market themselves, whether posting original content or joining the conversation about a competitor's content. Other brands are chiming in as well, commenting on the videos from their social media accounts. Sour Patch Kids simply commented "oh," and Wheat Thins added "i can't do this today," contributing to the trend of food brands adopting a more youthful internet presence.