Nutter Butter's TikTok Page Is So Bizarre That We Just Can't Look Away
Is Nutter Butter okay? The peanut butter sandwich cookie brand is using its TikTok account to post oddball videos that play with surreal and psychedelic imagery. The videos, often with no meaning or coherence, are gaining significant traction. Nutter Butter's wacky, sometimes creepy, TikTok page is the brand's most recent social media marketing campaign.
@officialnutterbutter
this::way
Nutter Butter's TikTok account has always had a knack for eccentricity — and this isn't the first time Nutter Butter has pursued an out-there social media stunt — but it really started going rogue last spring, posting staticky videos with bright colors, eerie voice overs, and questionable images. The page went viral last month, with other TikTok users reposting the videos, driving even more audience engagement.
TikTok has become a platform for food companies to market themselves, whether posting original content or joining the conversation about a competitor's content. Other brands are chiming in as well, commenting on the videos from their social media accounts. Sour Patch Kids simply commented "oh," and Wheat Thins added "i can't do this today," contributing to the trend of food brands adopting a more youthful internet presence.
The minds behind the wacky videos
On the Nutter Butter website, it advertises its "Intentionally Nutty Videos," indicating there is a calculated method behind the madness. The bizarre videos are not limited to the brand's TikTok account — its Instagram page is just as freaky. In an interview with CNN, the three creators behind the brand's social media accounts explained the rationale behind the content. They said that they create follower-forward content, hoping to entertain their audience while spreading the Nutter Butter name. "Our followers love when we don't follow the norms of other brand social media accounts," Zach Poczekaj, one of the social media managers, said to CNN. "It's what draws them to the account."
Caitlin Bolmarcich, the Nutter Butter brand manager, said while it is hard to measure whether or not the social media virality is improving sales, users have been commenting that the videos led them to purchase the sandwich cookies. "We're obviously monitoring it very closely and expect that to continue," Bolmarcich said to CNN. "But what I will say is all the comments that we're seeing are like, 'I bought Nutter Butter today. I haven't bought one in 30 years.'"