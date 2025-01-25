How Oreo's Most Famous Competitor Got Its Unappetizing Name

Before there was the Oreo, there was Hydrox, the original chocolate sandwich cookie. Despite Hydrox being first to market with an eminently dunkable, mysteriously twistable cookie, the Nabisco Oreo brand ended up winning the hearts of snackers. As the two cookies are pretty similar, Oreo may have ultimately earned the upper hand through better marketing. Simply put, would you rather ask for an "Oreo" or a "Hydrox" by name? Hydrox came by its unusual name to position itself as a purer cookie, but that name ultimately helped doom the brand.

The Hydrox cookie was the invention of Jacob Loose, who purchased a treats manufacturer in partnership with his brother and with fellow entrepreneur John Wiles which was eventually known as Sunshine Biscuits. (Tellingly, Loose was also once the president of American Biscuit, one of three brands that merged to form Nabisco in 1898.) Hydrox was introduced as part of the Sunshine family in 1908. The name "Hydrox" was a portmanteau of "hydrogen" and "oxygen", the primary elements of water, and was intended to give the cookie an aura of purity.

Marketing products as "pure" is still a common strategy (think of Dove soap being fragrance-free for sensitive skin) and was relevant at the time as baked goods sometimes contained non-edible ingredients. However, ironically, the association with chemicals in the Hydrox name eventually proved a turnoff for consumers who wanted "cleaner" foods.