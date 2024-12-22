Are Oreos Actually Vegan?

There's no denying that Oreos hold a special place in the cookie world. Sweet creme filling sandwiched between two chocolate wafers happens to be a brilliant combination that cookies-and-cream lovers are rarely able to resist.

The versatile cookie offers various unique flavors from the beloved Golden Oreos to limited-edition Space Dunk Oreos. The cookies have also been used in numerous recipes, from fried Oreos to Oreo mug cakes. Crunchy, creamy, and dunkable, to the delight and astonishment of many vegans, Oreos contain no animal products.

Instead, Oreos contain sugar, unbleached enriched flour, palm and canola oil, cocoa, high fructose corn syrup, leavening agents, soy lecithin, and artificial flavorings. But here's where it gets murky. Sugar and palm oil are controversial ingredients and put Oreos in an ethical gray area for many vegans. While sugar and palm oil aren't animal products, they are harvested and refined in unethical ways.

On top of this, Nabisco has officially confirmed that some Oreo products "may include cross-contaminants of milk," which poses concerns for those with severe allergies or dietary restrictions. For many vegans, this potential for cross-contact is a dealbreaker.