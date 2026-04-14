14 Popular Brands Kraft-Heinz Actually Owns

In 1903, a Canadian-American businessman named James Lewis Kraft started a wholesale cheese delivery business in Chicago. A few decades earlier, in 1869, a Pennsylvania man named Henry John Heinz began to sell horseradish, and his business expanded a few years later to include ketchup. Fast forward to today and Kraft Heinz is one of the largest food companies in the world. It was born from a merger between these two giant businesses, and as is often the case with food conglomerates, they own certain brands you may or may not expect them to own.

Just like Nestlé (which owns a number of non-chocolate brands) and PepsiCo (which sells much more than soda), Kraft Heinz's portfolio extends well beyond cheese and condiments. Lunchtime favorites, sweet fruit juices, and hearty potatoes can all be found among Kraft Heinz's brands — although we suppose that at least some of these can be enriched by Heinz ketchup or a generous sprinkle of Kraft shredded cheese. (Maybe not the coffee or chocolate, though.)