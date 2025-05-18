Wait, What Do Storks Have To Do With Pickles?

Some food mascots make intuitive sense. StarKist sells tuna (although it's our least-favorite brand), so it has a friendly-looking tuna fish named Charlie as its mascot. Others are a bit more of a stretch, but still plausible: nobody would typically associate birds with chocolate cereal, but how else can General Mills tell you that you'll go "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs"? But then there's Vlasic, which sells pickles with the help of a...stork? A kindly-looking stork with glasses and a red bowtie? Far be it from us to complain — the stork is a noble creature, a tall, gangly bird that makes its home in increasingly endangered wetlands. But what business does a stork have selling pickles? Long story short: because storks and pickles are both associated with pregnancy.

You've probably heard about the connection between pregnancy and pickle cravings, although there isn't a straightforward explanation as to why. You've probably also seen big cardboard cutouts of storks outside houses which recently welcomed a newborn baby, and that does have a straightforward explanation: storks have long been seen as a symbol of parenthood and fertility, as many species prefer to mate with a single partner and are generally viewed as doting parents to their young. In fact, the concept of newborn babies being delivered by a stork is a common tale told to those who might be a little too young to learn the truth about reproduction.