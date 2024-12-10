One Of The Most Popular Tuna Brands Is Also The Worst

When you venture to the canned food aisle at your local supermarket, you're likely to see a lot of StarKist products. (Not to be confused with Sunkist, which you'll find in the soda and candy aisle.) Starkist is one of the most prominent tuna brands out there and offers a large variety of products including Solid White Albacore, Chunk White Albacore, and Solid Yellowfin Tuna, among others. It's also well-known for its ubiquitous cartoon mascot, Charlie the Tuna. If you've never been one for canned tuna before, it's a good place to start, right?

Well, maybe hold your (sea)horses. Dani Zoeller of The Takeout did a blind taste test that ranked every major brand of canned tuna, ranging from big names to supermarkets' private labels. Out of thirteen tuna cans, StarKist came in dead last. Zoeller described the taste as "overwhelmingly fishy", with a smell that reminded her of a Wisconsin fish cleaning shack. In addition, she strongly disliked the tuna's mushy texture. If you're looking to dabble in canned fish, StarKist should not be your first choice.