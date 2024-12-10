One Of The Most Popular Tuna Brands Is Also The Worst
When you venture to the canned food aisle at your local supermarket, you're likely to see a lot of StarKist products. (Not to be confused with Sunkist, which you'll find in the soda and candy aisle.) Starkist is one of the most prominent tuna brands out there and offers a large variety of products including Solid White Albacore, Chunk White Albacore, and Solid Yellowfin Tuna, among others. It's also well-known for its ubiquitous cartoon mascot, Charlie the Tuna. If you've never been one for canned tuna before, it's a good place to start, right?
Well, maybe hold your (sea)horses. Dani Zoeller of The Takeout did a blind taste test that ranked every major brand of canned tuna, ranging from big names to supermarkets' private labels. Out of thirteen tuna cans, StarKist came in dead last. Zoeller described the taste as "overwhelmingly fishy", with a smell that reminded her of a Wisconsin fish cleaning shack. In addition, she strongly disliked the tuna's mushy texture. If you're looking to dabble in canned fish, StarKist should not be your first choice.
Some tuna brands The Takeout prefers
If you're looking for a tuna brand you can find in just about any supermarket, Chicken of the Sea is a solid choice. Placing in eighth, it's squarely in the middle of The Takeout's ranking, with Zoeller explaining that she fondly remembers the brand from her childhood. Bumble Bee (also the brand behind Costco's Kirkland signature tuna) fared even better, coming in sixth. While Zoeller found it a bit dry, she was impressed by the flavor and enjoyed the lighter texture when compared with lower-ranked options.
Some of the highest-ranked canned tunas ended up being store-specific brands. Northern Catch, Aldi's brand of tuna, was praised for its briny flavor, while the very top-ranked tuna, Ortiz, is sold at World Market and is one brand you should try at least once. Zoeller explains that she found this brand "exceptionally tasty, with an element that would separate your tuna salad from a regular lunch into something more gourmet." This is all to say that you have plenty of options aside from the most popular tuna brand — sorry, Charlie!