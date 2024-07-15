How Long That Opened Jar Of Pickles Will Last In The Fridge
Hello, your friendly Takeout pickle professional here again to help you understand and enjoy these vinegary delights at their best. Whether jarred on a shelf or kept fresh in a refrigerator, pickles are the treat I wish lasted forever. Unfortunately, they can and will go bad if not stored properly. Ideally, an open jar of pickles will last one to three months in the fridge when you take care of it correctly.
Seeing as how pickles sit jarred in their own juices, it's understandable to think they'd last as long as most pantry staples. However, as soon as you crack open a container, these vegetables become vulnerable, and the only way to make them last is to know proper pickle procedure (try saying that five times fast). I've had them with hot cheetos, I've had them as potato chips, I've had them fried (a side that should be on every fast food menu), and I've even had them in the form of a tasty hummus dip. But nothing beats the taste of a pickle on its own in all its glory. So here's how long they can last when you treat them right.
How to spot a bad pickle
When they're sitting in a jar of their own zesty brine, it can be hard to see when pickles have gone bad. But one of the first tell-tale signs is visible molding on the glass. If you find mold on the underside of the lid or in the brine itself, then your pickles are clearly past their prime.
It is also time to bid farewell to your midday snack if you notice the color of the juice or the actual texture of the vegetables to be off. A good pickle has a solid snap or crunch to it when you take a bite, so if yours has a mushy feel, don't even bother with a taste test. Although pickles are inherently sour in taste (we don't talk about that bread and butter stuff around here), those who truly enjoy them know the difference between the sour you want and the kind of off putting acidic taste or smell that says something isn't right.
Aside from using one or all of the five senses to determine if your jar of pickles is a keeper, there's another even simpler way — just look at the expiration date. Most pickle containers have a "Best By" date printed on them. Does this mean you absolutely can't enjoy a tangy snack after that date? No, but this time does let you know the pickles don't have much longer before they'll start to taste wrong.
How to make your pickles last
Refrigerated and shelf-stable pickles are different from the moment they are created and therefore have different longevity. The biggest distinction between refrigerated and non-refrigerated pickles is the pasteurization.
Pickles that are sold from the shelf in the grocery store spend more time soaking in their brine and are made with the goal of lasting on a shelf without refrigeration. On the other hand refrigerated pickles use less salt in their brine, and some popular brands, use vinegar as the active agent in the pickling process. These pickles must be refrigerated right away and will only last up to three months.
An unopened jar of shelf-stable pickles could last up to two years, but once opened it's best to keep any pickles jar in the fridge and only for three months at most. It also may seem natural to store pickles on the refrigerator door, but this can make for inconsistent temperatures. Your best bet for long-lasting, juicy pickles is to keep them tucked away inside the refrigerator and well-sealed.