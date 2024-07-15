How Long That Opened Jar Of Pickles Will Last In The Fridge

When they're sitting in a jar of their own zesty brine, it can be hard to see when pickles have gone bad. But one of the first tell-tale signs is visible molding on the glass. If you find mold on the underside of the lid or in the brine itself, then your pickles are clearly past their prime.

It is also time to bid farewell to your midday snack if you notice the color of the juice or the actual texture of the vegetables to be off. A good pickle has a solid snap or crunch to it when you take a bite, so if yours has a mushy feel, don't even bother with a taste test. Although pickles are inherently sour in taste (we don't talk about that bread and butter stuff around here), those who truly enjoy them know the difference between the sour you want and the kind of off putting acidic taste or smell that says something isn't right.

Aside from using one or all of the five senses to determine if your jar of pickles is a keeper, there's another even simpler way — just look at the expiration date. Most pickle containers have a "Best By" date printed on them. Does this mean you absolutely can't enjoy a tangy snack after that date? No, but this time does let you know the pickles don't have much longer before they'll start to taste wrong.

