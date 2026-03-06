The Philadelphia Sushi Roll Is A Fusion Food With This Unique Touch

There are certain American cities you associate with sushi. You can get just about anything in New York, of course — including at two of Martha Stewart's favorite sushi restaurants — and both Los Angeles and San Francisco were well ahead of the curve when it came to this delicious dish, even before it became something you can not only enjoy but also trust in a small town. But while Philadelphia isn't known as a powerhouse of Asian cuisine, it has its own satisfying roll — made with lox and cream cheese — invented by a sushi master who calls the City of Brotherly Love her home.

A Philadelphia roll is rather appropriately named, as it makes use of an ingredient you won't find very often in Japanese cuisine: cream cheese. (It doesn't have to be Philadelphia cream cheese, which goes great with walnuts on a sandwich, specifically, but it couldn't hurt.) In addition to the cream cheese, it contains smoked salmon, or lox, as well as cucumber. While it's true that it's very much made for American consumption, similar to other kinds of sushi rolls including California and dragon rolls, that's not necessarily a bad thing, is it?