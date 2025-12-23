It's no surprise that if you get bargain, store brand cream cheese you might be dealing with a tacky, gummy mess of a product. And given that cream cheese is the real star of this sandwich — sorry walnuts — it's probably advisable to find the best cream cheese you can. Really good cream cheese is spreadable, somewhat tangy and very mild. It's nice to think of it as a blank culinary canvas to incorporate into savory dishes (bagels and lox anyone?) or something sweet like cheesecake.

For this sandwich it's probably best to just stick with plain old Philadelphia cream cheese. It makes sense: They've been making cream cheese for a very long time. They've been making this stuff since the 1880s, after the inventor of cream cheese, William A. Lawrence, partnered with other dairy producers. Though they have always been based in New York, not Philadelphia. If you want a slightly more niche cream cheese, you can try to find "old fashioned" style cream cheeses, like Sierra Nevada's Gina Marie cheese chub. They make it the very old fashioned way by draining the cultured milk in muslin bags for three days, much like William Lawrence did in the 1800s. Whatever your cream cheese proclivities, this nutty, creamy crunchy sandwich is sure to delight at your next gathering.