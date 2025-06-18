The Strange Depression Era Sandwich Combination That Was All About The Pineapples

Even though sales of canned pineapple slumped during the Great Depression, the canned pineapple industry fought back by launching what would prove to be a successful advertising campaign. Promotion efforts extended to publishing recipe booklets like "Five Feet of Flavor" (apparently, one can of pineapple holds five feet of pineapple spears if you lay it out end to end).

A 1930 publication by the Hawaiian Pineapple Company titled "The Kingdom That Grew Out of a Little Boy's Garden" not only contained a brief history of the company (founder James Dole being the titular "little boy"), but offered a selection of recipes including a pineapple-macaroni luncheon salad, a pineapple omelet, and a mixed grill consisting of canned pineapple, sausages, sweet potatoes, and mushrooms. There were also desserts such as pineapple soufflé and pineapple pudding as well as a selection of novelties like pineapple-rhubarb marmalade and tea sandwiches filled with pineapple and marshmallows.

A later Hawaiian Pineapple Company publication, 1934's "Morning, Noon, and Night," offered up 67 more recipes in which canned pineapple played a starring role. These included Hawaiian-style chicken and ham, pineapple curry (or "currie") sauce, and pineapple ice cream. There was also a tasty-sounding "Broadway Cocktail" which combined pineapple juice, raspberry syrup, and cream as well as a pineapple tapioca whip that may have been the very first pre-Disney version of Dole Whip. Not quite the same thing, since it wasn't a frozen dessert, nor does the current version include tapioca. Still, it was made with Dole pineapple and the company styled it a "whip," so that's got to count for something.