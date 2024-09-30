Green Olives And Cream Cheese Sandwich Review: A Heavenly Combo Or Total Trash?

After my first bite, I was hooked. It takes the salty, sharply tangy, and almost meaty quality of the chopped green olives, which would be way too much on their own, and tempers them with the rich creaminess of the spreadable cheese. I can't see this being on any type of bread other than the soft white kind, either. You want it to have a soft bite without a ton of contrasting textures; a crusty chewy bread would obliterate the softness of the olives.

I will admit, however, that the salt levels in this sandwich are pretty intense, so just be warned. Plus, well, if you hate green olives, you're going to hate this thing since they're the star of the sandwich. I see this three-ingredient sandwich as less of a filling meal and more of a snack or a light lunch, so don't make one expecting to be filled up — just try it when you want to satisfy a bunch of taste sensations all at once.

Considering I usually have some form of olives in my fridge, I have a feeling I'll be making these sandwiches again sometime. They're simple, and that's the best part about them. I can just make one as a snack for whenever I'm craving salt, fat, and comfort, all in a simple handheld package. And if you're an olive fiend, it's worth noting that olive burgers exist — they're burgers with a green olive and mayo topping that hail from Michigan, and speaking from personal experience, they're good too. I've always thought of green olives as serving a supporting role to something bigger, like a martini or a cheese plate, but this sandwich has me wondering if I've underestimated them this entire time.