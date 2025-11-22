Martha Stewart Is A Regular At These 2 NYC Sushi Restaurants

Martha Stewart has spent much of her career talking about her favorite things, whether they're choice recipes for entertaining or eye-opening gardening tips. But one of the things she loves the most is quality sushi. Stewart's favorite place to travel for fish is Japan, where sushi is fresh and handled with expertise. (Although Stewart admits she loves pickled herring as a late-night snack.) So it should come as no surprise that two sushi restaurants — Sushi Yasuda and Kurumazushi — are among her favorite restaurants in New York City.

In an interview with The Cut about her personal life, which touched on topics like workday routines and vitamin supplements, Stewart shouted out her two favorite sushi restaurants. She visits one or the other at least once a week. She also mentioned other restaurants she enjoys, including the three Michelin-starred Le Bernardin and the vegetarian restaurant abcV. However, it's clear that the two sushi restaurants hold a special place in her heart.