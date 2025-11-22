Martha Stewart Is A Regular At These 2 NYC Sushi Restaurants
Martha Stewart has spent much of her career talking about her favorite things, whether they're choice recipes for entertaining or eye-opening gardening tips. But one of the things she loves the most is quality sushi. Stewart's favorite place to travel for fish is Japan, where sushi is fresh and handled with expertise. (Although Stewart admits she loves pickled herring as a late-night snack.) So it should come as no surprise that two sushi restaurants — Sushi Yasuda and Kurumazushi — are among her favorite restaurants in New York City.
In an interview with The Cut about her personal life, which touched on topics like workday routines and vitamin supplements, Stewart shouted out her two favorite sushi restaurants. She visits one or the other at least once a week. She also mentioned other restaurants she enjoys, including the three Michelin-starred Le Bernardin and the vegetarian restaurant abcV. However, it's clear that the two sushi restaurants hold a special place in her heart.
Martha Stewart clearly has good taste in sushi
We all know someone like Martha Stewart wouldn't tolerate anything less than the best when it comes to dining out, so it's no surprise that both of her favorite sushi restaurants are so highly regarded. Although Sushi Yasuda doesn't have a Michelin star, it has popped up on lists of the best restaurants in New York. Founded in 1999 by the sushi chef Naomichi Yasuda (who eventually retired after founding a restaurant in Tokyo,) Sushi Yasuda continues to emphasize the purest sushi and sashimi experience possible, with simple, fresh ingredients and several different varieties of tuna. This is perfect for Stewart, who has spoken about her preference for fresh fish that she could eat every day.
Kurumazushi first opened its doors in 1977 and has been a popular spot for high-class power lunches. The omakase menu may set you back $300, but there are a few less expensive options, like the Sushi Deluxe and the Sashimi Special, that will give you a fresh, satisfying experience. It may not have a Michelin star, but Kurumazushi is still well worth your time — just ask Martha Stewart.