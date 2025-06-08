The Pickled Fish Martha Stewart Loves As A Late-Night Snack

Martha Stewart, the lifestyle maven and my favorite domestic diva, has a hankering for a late-night snack that may surprise you: pickled herring. This savory (and stinky) delicacy, overlooked by most Americans, offers a glimpse into Stewart's diverse palate and appreciation for old-school flavors.

In an interview with Town & Country magazine, Stewart candidly shared her fondness for pickled herring as a bedtime treat, saying, "I eat pickled herring as a late-night snack before I go to bed because it's savory and good." Beyond smelly fish, her late-night cravings also include liverwurst and even the occasional slice of processed American cheese, showcasing her eclectic taste preferences. Clearly, Stewart is nothing if not a woman of the world.

To understand this choice, it helps to understand Stewart. Born Martha Kostyra to a Polish-American family in New Jersey, Stewart's culinary roots run deep into Eastern European soil. Her mother, "Big Martha," was a skilled home cook who preserved, pickled, and fermented long before it became trendy. Stewart has often spoken fondly of those formative flavors: sour cream-laced cabbage, onion sandwiches, and, yes, herring, often pickled or creamed and served during holidays.

For many Polish households, pickled herring is more than just a snack; it's a ritual. Traditionally eaten around Christmas or New Year's Eve (and often believed to bring good luck), herring preserved in vinegar or sour cream is a staple.