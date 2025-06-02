Martha Stewart's Favorite Place To Travel For Fish Is Outside The States

Queen Martha has done a lot in her life, including cooking for presidents, launching empires, and becoming a lifestyle icon with a famously high bar. So, when she says her favorite place to visit is Japan while singing their praises for the quality of fish they serve there, you listen.

In a recent interview with People, the culinary guru said that if she could eat fish tartare every day, she would. She dove deeper to say she'd switch up the fish depending on what's freshest. Fluke, flounder, tuna, hake — whatever was just caught and handled with care, that's what she's going for. For someone who's dined just about everywhere, that's saying something.

Martha clearly admires Japan's approach to seafood, which equates to clean cuts, pristine flavors, and minimal interference. The icon's love for the country makes sense, since the country's culinary philosophy is aligned with how Stewart cooks, gardens, and lives.