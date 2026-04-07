14 Popular Brands Pepsi Actually Owns

Just as a mighty oak tree was once a humble acorn, one of the world's largest companies started with a drink sold by a guy named Brad. Well, sort of, anyway. In 1893, a New Bern, North Carolina, drugstore owner by the name of Caleb Bradham began experimenting with different formulations for soda, including one sugary, caramel-y delight he called "Brad's Drink." In 1898, he renamed it "Pepsi-Cola" to sell it as a digestive aid (which is to say, an elixir against dyspepsia); from there, like its archrival Coca-Cola, it only grew and grew. Today, PepsiCo is a multi-billion-dollar company, one that has all sorts of different brands in its portfolio.

Not all of these were originally launched by Pepsi, of course. Many of them took a rather long journey, through endless games of mergers and acquisitions, to end up under PepsiCo's mighty red, white, and blue umbrella. Is this sort of corporate consolidation a good thing? The jury is very much out on that, but if Hershey can do it, owning everything from Dot's Homestyle Pretzels to Pirate's Booty, PepsiCo sure as heck can.