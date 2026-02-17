The Unexpected Mixer That Turns Cheap Wine Into A Refreshing Drink

Listen, sometimes we're not in a position to choose. Given the choice, would we like to drink fine Chianti, carefully grown and aged with grapes stomped by loving feet? Sure we would. But not everyone is in the position to afford fine wine; sometimes you have to make do with the stuff you might buy at a not-particularly-nice motel and hope for the best. That's why mixers are such a blessing: cheap wine can be boosted with seltzer, lemonade, and ... Gatorade? Wait, really?

Yes, really. Although you might have difficulty finding wine cheap enough to use on something this objectively weird (you can't even cook with cheap wine anymore, let alone drink it), Gatorade has a terrifically mellowing effect on less choice wines. It obviously sweetens it a great deal, while the electrolytes in the Gatorade (which are no replacement for water in terms of hydration) have a way of cancelling out bitter tannins; making it wonderfully smooth, if not exactly complex. It's a little like going to see Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights." It's garish, bordering on sacrilege, but you can't say you're having a bad time while you're there.