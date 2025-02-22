When Cooking With Wine, Cheaper Isn't Better

Using wine in recipes is a task that typically comes with an array of questions. And while we can confidently say that dry wines are generally best for cooking with in most recipes, other aspects, such as the price point, are often left up to interpretation. Some people believe that the wine you cook with should be cheaper than the wine you drink, in the same way that the oil you cook with should be less expensive than the oil you dress your dishes with — which is Martha Stewart's tip for saving money on oil. But it's not that simple. We here at The Takeout got the opportunity to speak with Patrick Ochs, the corporate executive chef at INK Entertainment, to find out more about how to use wine to cook with.

The expert chef's advice is that it's generally a good idea to find a middle ground when it comes to the price of your wine. "I always prefer a decent wine to ensure the flavors will still enhance the dish without introducing undesirable elements," Ochs explained. "It is not necessary to use an expensive wine as most of the flavor will be lost."

But while price isn't necessarily a key factor, it's still important to think about the kind of recipe you're going to be making when picking the right wine at the store. It depends on how the dish will be cooked, and how much wine the recipe calls for.