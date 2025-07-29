The Late Musical Satirist Who (Maybe) Invented The Jell-O Shot

It would be an understatement to say that Tom Lehrer, who died in July 2025, led an interesting life. He's best known for his musical comedy, which alternated between macabre balladry (on songs like "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park" and "I Hold Your Hand In Mine") and merrily acerbic social commentary on matters such as Operation Paperclip ("Wernher von Braun") and nuclear Armageddon ("We Will All Go Together When We Go"). Lehrer was a child prodigy who got a degree from Harvard at the age of 19, worked as a longtime math professor, and likewise for the National Security Agency back when the NSA's mere existence was top secret. (How secret? His cover story was that he was working for the nuclear program.) On top of all that, if Lehrer was to be believed, he invented the Jell-O shot.

The story goes that Lehrer was attending a Christmas party at a naval base in Washington, D.C. and wanted to get around a rule that prohibited alcoholic drinks. So he experimented with a friend of his and mixed vodka with Jell-O, resulting in something that will get you drunk without technically being classified as a drink. Although these experiments weren't exactly conducted with scientific rigor ("Obviously, you can't experiment too extensively, because you soon lose your powers of discrimination," deadpanned Lehrer), he and his friend settled on vodka and orange Jell-O and offered these liquored-up treats to the party. And so a proud new tradition was born — well, maybe.