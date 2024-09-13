The Origin Story Of Capri Sun

The name "Capri Sun" conjures images of sun, fun, and childhood lunch boxes, so it's surprising to learn that the fruit drink has its origins in the middle of Cold War-era Germany. Capri Sun was invented in 1969 by the Wild family's company in Heidelberg, West Germany. Rudolf and Leonie Wild established the Zick-Zack-Werk Rudolf Wild company in Heidelberg, Germany in 1931, with the intent to create more natural ingredients for fruit concentrate beverages.

Leonie kept the company running when Rudolf joined the WWII effort, not dissimilar to how Fanta was invented in Nazi Germany to keep Coca-Cola thriving in the country during wartime. The drink was known as "Capri Sonne", as "sonne" is the German word for sun, in Germany and some international markets until 2017. The Capri part of the name comes from the Italian island of Capri, a famous vacation destination at the time near Germany.

Rudolf and Leonie's son, Hans-Peter, entered the family business in 1973. Hans-Peter oversaw Capri Sun's expansion on a global scale, culminating in a 1979 advertising campaign in which boxing legend Muhammad Ali declared the beverage was, "...like me, the greatest of all time." Capri Sun first arrived in America in 1982,and was available in 52 countries around the world by 1991. Hans-Peter Wild is still owner and chairman of the Capri Sun company, which currently has its international headquarters in Switzerland.

