11 Popular Brands Nestlé Actually Owns

The conglomerate we know as Nestlé today formed in 1905, when the Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company (founded in 1866 by a pair of American brothers) merged with the company founded in 1868 by Henri Nestlé, who started out by making nourishing cereal for children. After over a hundred years of growth, Nestlé is now an enormous food corporation, selling water, baby formula, chocolate, and countless other goods across many different brands.

Some of these brands are obvious. Nesquik, for instance, gets its name in part from its parent company. But other brands, for various reasons, aren't the kind you'd naturally associate with Nestlé. Whether you're buying frozen dinners for the week or stocking up on baby food for your newborn, you're going to be faced with Nestlé products on the supermarket shelves at some point. Here are 11 brands you probably didn't know were owned by Nestlé.