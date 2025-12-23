This Italian Region Was The Inspiration For Olive Garden's Façades

Sometimes you just want to sit at a table in a warmly lit room, pick up your three-pronged fork that's perfectly suited for twirling pasta, and go to town on some carbohydrates. That's where Olive Garden comes in, with its array of delicious appetizers and its popular chicken scampi (that may or may not be authentically Italian but is nonetheless tasty) — not to mention its welcoming, rustic decor. It would be lovely even if it wasn't based on any specific region of Italy, but in fact Olive Garden's decoration is very much inspired by real Italian design — specifically, the kind you'll find in Tuscan farmhouses.

If you were looking to start a chain of Italian restaurants, you could do a whole lot worse than modeling the decor off of Tuscany for broad appeal. Not only is the region the birthplace of the Renaissance, it boasts gorgeous countryside and a prevailing warm, rustic atmosphere. If you close your eyes and picture an olive garden – a literal olive garden, not the restaurant — there's a good chance you're picturing it in Tuscany. That's why Olive Garden decided to imitate a traditional Tuscan farmhouse, with its sun-dappled masonry, its spacious interiors, and its warm light fixtures, which were made in Italy.