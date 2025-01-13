The Olive Garden Pasta Dish That Isn't Even From Italy

From its breadsticks to the never-ending pasta bowl, Olive Garden has been the subject of various TikTok challenges or mukbangs. Although the popular chain restaurant gets a lot of flack for not being traditionally Italian, which, depending on the person, could be a deal breaker or just an insignificant detail. Nevertheless, it is true that most of Olive Garden's recipes do not follow the most traditional Italian ones.

One of these dishes that strays very far from Italy is the chicken scampi. The meal features angel hair pasta, chicken, bell peppers, and red onions, all mixed with what Olive Garden describes as scampi sauce. This sauce usually consists of a white wine sauce with lemon, olive oil, and garlic, along with some heavy cream, red pepper flakes, and black pepper. Chicken scampi is a variation of shrimp scampi, a well-known Italian-American dish, also served at Olive Garden. However in Italy, "scampi" isn't the usual pasta dish you might expect. Scampi is the plural version of scampo, which is a small crustacean that is reminiscent of a lobster or a prawn.