The Olive Garden Sister Restaurant That Actually Makes Food From Scratch

Nobody's denying that Olive Garden, with its best-appetizer-on-the-menu breadsticks and its Tuscan-inspired decor, isn't a vibe from time to time; but it's generally understood that you don't go there for a truly authentic experience, Italian or otherwise. While it does make some items from scratch (its soups, for instance, are made fresh in-house every day), a lot of what you'll eat at Olive Garden has been frozen for a good long while before it's prepared. With that said, there's another restaurant owned by Olive Garden's parent company which does make its food from scratch: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

Admittedly, some people may quibble over whether Cheddar's food is truly made "from scratch," but this is one of those situations where there's a gray area. Cheddar's is a modestly-priced casual dining restaurant chain, so making everything truly "from scratch" at that scale wouldn't be economical — the math simply would not be mathing. A Reddit comment from a former Cheddar's manager said that while some shortcuts were used (including the use of boxed mixes), most items were made from something resembling scratch. "After working for several corporate chain restaurants it was the closest to actual scratch cooking," they said. You know what, we'll take it.